1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 54 Officials announce COVID-19 test results positive after Young Co. man dies No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

National
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Indianapolis Police Department shows Elliahs Dorsey. Indianapolis police say detectives arrested Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the slaying Thursday, April 9, 2020 of Indianapolis Police Officer Breann Leath. A second woman also was shot. (Indianapolis Police Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer on a domestic violence call, police said Friday.

Detectives arrested Elliahs Dorsey, 27, on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the Thursday slaying of Officer Breann Leath, 24, police said. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer who could comment.

A second woman also was shot, police said. That woman has not been identified.

Leath was among three officers who responded to the call Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side, police said. As officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath, police said.

The other officers pulled Leath to a safe area and found the second woman who had been shot, police said.

Officers located and apprehended Dorsey, who was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News