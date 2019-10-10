Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Man gets 100 years in prison for killing, dismembering woman

National
Posted: / Updated:

Jared Chance enters the courtroom for his sentencing in Kent County Circuit Court, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Chance, a Michigan man convicted of killing and dismembering Ashley Young has been sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after a judge called his actions “reprehensible and heinous.”(Brian Hayes/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison Thursday after the victim’s mother carrying her daughter’s cremains shouted at him: “You threw her out like trash.”

Jared Chance, 30, had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years. Instead, he chose to go to trial last month and was found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes.

Ashley Young’s torso was found in December in the basement of Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven’t been found. Chance and Young knew each other and were last seen together at a Grand Rapids bar in late November.

“Jared Chance, I hate you. I want to rip you limb from limb and discard you, just like you did to Ashley. … You threw her out like trash and she was your friend. Why?” her mother, Kristine Young, said while giving a victim impact statement.

Holding the box of cremains, Young said, “If I want a hug, I have to hug a box.”

The 100-year minimum sentence exceeded state guidelines and will be appealed. But Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said the guidelines don’t account for the “level of brutality” in Young’s death.

Chance declined to speak in court. His attorney, Andrew Rodenhouse, had argued during trial that no one really knows how Young died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"

Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death"

What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?"

US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

Thumbnail for the video titled "US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run"

SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News