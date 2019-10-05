Mexican judge defends highest honor for Jared Kushner

National
Posted: / Updated:
Robert O'Brien, Jared Kushner

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, and National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien walk to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, as they return with President Donald Trump from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge says it was OK for Jared Kushner to get a top national award despite derogatory comments about Mexican migrants that were made by his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

A non-profit group in Mexico, the Center Against Discrimination, said Saturday that the judge rejected its argument that Mexico should recall the award given to Kushner.

In 2018, Mexico’s previous government gave the Order of the Aztec Eagle to Kushner, a White House adviser, for contributions toward negotiating a new free trade agreement between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The award is the highest honor that Mexico gives to foreigners.

Trump is widely disliked in Mexico for references to Mexican migrants as rapists and criminals, as well as promises to build a border wall between the countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities"

Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire"

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food"

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News