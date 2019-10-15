Missouri appeals court overturns $110 million talc verdict

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has overturned a $110 million verdict in a case alleging that Johnson & Johnson products containing talcum powder caused a Virginia woman’s ovarian cancer.

The appeals court ruling Tuesday reversed a 2017 judgment on behalf of Lois Slemp. She is among many women whose lawsuits have claimed that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contributed to their cancer.

Johnson & Johnson says its Baby Powder is safe and does not cause cancer.

The appeals court ruling says that the St. Louis court where the case was heard lacked jurisdiction, noting that talc products used by Slemp were made in Georgia and purchased and used in Virginia.

It wasn’t immediately clear if an appeal is planned. Slemp’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

