Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

National
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspect was in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area of Florida’s capital city, authorities said Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police.

No further details were immediately given.

The stabbing took place at Dyke Industries, according to the police. The business distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company’s website. A company representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"

Remembering 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 911"

Peloton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peloton"

Rembembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rembembering 9/11"

Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day"

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News