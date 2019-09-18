Breaking News
Former murder suspect arrested for manslaughter

NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts

National

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A top NASA manager is casting doubt on the space agency’s ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, told a Congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he says he wouldn’t bet anything on it.

Bowersox — a former space shuttle and space station commander — says it’s good for NASA to have “that aggressive goal.” He says many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, for 2024 to stand a chance. And he acknowledges there’s a lot of risk in making that date.

The Trump administration urged NASA in March to accelerate its moon-landing plans by four years to 2024.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News