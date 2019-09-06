Naval Academy investigating report of noose

National
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating a report that a noose was hung on academy property on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement Friday that the noose was found in a construction zone off-limits to staff.

Buck said while it’s possible the noose was part of a hoisting system to complete ductwork, the academy will investigate it because it “takes all allegations of race hate very seriously.”

Carl Snowden is chairman of the Caucus of African-American Leaders. He says the caucus was contacted anonymously about a noose being hung on Aug. 28, the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The group contacted the academy.

___

This story has been edited to correct verb to “hung” instead of “hanged” throughout.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Facebook Dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Dating"

Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter"

Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders"

OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead"

Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off"

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News