1  of  2
Breaking News
WFPD surrounds house on Wenonah Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students, faculty sheltering in place

New travel restrictions in place in response to spread of coronavirus

National
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — At least 11 people in the United States have now tested positive for coronavirus.  

The confirmation of the latest infections come as new travel restrictions go into place to try to slow the spread of the disease, which has infected more than 17,000 in China and is being blamed for at least 360 deaths.

Health officials say two of the latest people diagnosed with the virus are in Northern California, a 57-year old man who recently returned from wuhan and then passed the infection to his wife.  

“He was screened at the airport per the quarantine rules at the time and was found to be totally healthy and asymptomatic, so nothing was going on with him at the time,” says San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

The federal government has declared a public health emergency,  banning most foreigners who have recently been in china from entering the U.S.

Flights arriving from China are being routed through one of 11 airports, where U.S. citizens will be screened and possibly isolated for two weeks before being allowed to go home.  
                                                                                            
There are still about a thousand Americans still waiting to return home from Wuhan, and nearly 200 others who have already returned will remain quarantined for another week.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2tugb1q

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News