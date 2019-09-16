Ocasek’s wife says he died while recuperating from surgery

National
Posted: / Updated:
Ric Ocasek

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Ric Ocasek of the Cars arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year event at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a New York City apartment. The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City medical examiner says Ric Ocasek , the 75-year-old frontman for The Cars, died of heart disease, worsened by emphysema.

Ocasek’s wife, model and actress Paulina Porizkova, posted a statement on Instagram , saying he was “recuperating very well after surgery” and that their two sons were making sure he was comfortable. Porizkova did not say what type of surgery Ocasek was recovering from.

She says she went to bring him his Sunday morning coffee and “realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included “Just What I Needed,” ”Shake It Up” and “Drive.” The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Porizkova announced the couple’s separation last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf fore habitat tournament"

What the tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the tech"

Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion"

Hispanic Heritage Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hispanic Heritage Month"

Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment"

Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting"

Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF"

Board members plan for school bond election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board members plan for school bond election"

Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery"

Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student"

MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News