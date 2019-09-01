1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Ohio attorney general sues to stop upcoming opioid trials

National

by: ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing to stop upcoming trials seen as test cases for forcing drugmakers to pay for societal damage inflicted by the opioid epidemic.

Yost, a Republican, says attempts to force drugmakers to pay should come in a single state action to allow equal distribution of money across Ohio.

Yost said allowing counties to go to trial individually could lead to inconsistent damage awards and some counties receiving nothing if they lose in court.

The attorney general sued Friday in federal appeals court in Cincinnati. The trials, involving claims brought by Cuyahoga and Summit counties in northeastern Ohio, are scheduled for October.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, a Democrat, said Yost’s filing ignores local governments’ “constitutionally protected interests” in seeking justice for taxpayers.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News