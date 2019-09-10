Planned Parenthood to close 2 Ohio health clinics

1  of  2
National
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Planned Parenthood will close two Cincinnati health centers that together serve more than 6,000 patients a year.

The planned closure of the Springdale Health Center and Western Hills Health Center comes after the organization refused to follow new rules for receiving federal money for birth control and other reproductive health services.

Neither of the centers performs abortions.

The organization blames the federal and state policy changes for the centers having to close the health centers on Sept. 20.

The Trump administration began enforcing a “gag rule” in August, preventing entities receiving Title X dollars from recommending or advocating abortion.

Planned Parenthood decided not to comply with the federal rule and stopped accepting funding through the federal program that provides family planning help to low-income women and families.

