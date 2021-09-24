Rochester police release video timeline of events leading to Daniel Prude encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department on Friday released a 23-minute timeline of Daniel Prude’s activity leaving Chicago and leading up to his encounter with Rochester police on March 23.

This video was edited by the Rochester Police Department, cut from around 4 hours of raw footage. With more than 3 hours of footage omitted from the edit, it does not depict a complete sequence of events before, during, or after the department’s March 23 encounter with Daniel Prude.

One of the Rochester police officers involved in the incident, Mark Vaughn, was charged with Unnecessary and/or Excessive Force, and Discourteous/Unprofessional Conduct Thursday. Those are departmental charges.

Vaughn was the officer seen leaning on Prude’s head and neck area in police body camera video of the encounter. Attorneys for the officers said the “segmenting” technique was performed in accordance with the latest training.

The department said Thursday it “fully supports Officer Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges, of which no pre-determined outcome has been put in place.”

News 8 is still reviewing the video. More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.