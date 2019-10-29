Small plane crashes, sets houses ablaze; pilot missing

National
Posted: / Updated:

Woodbridge firefighters work to extinguish the scene of a plane crash at a home in Woodbridge, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A small plane crashed and exploded in a residential neighborhood in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City on Tuesday morning, setting two houses ablaze and leaving the pilot unaccounted for.

The twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township at 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No one was in that home, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said. He does not believe anyone on the ground was injured.

The flight had left Leesburg, Virginia, with only the pilot aboard, authorities said. It had been headed to Linden Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site.

The wreckage, and presumably the pilot, remained lodged in the basement of the house the plane hit, authorities said. There was no word on the pilot’s condition.

The weather in the area was cloudy and misty at the time of the crash.

The fires were brought under control, the mayor said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama."

Gender reveal deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender reveal deaths"

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."

Vernon College job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College job fair"

Furnace heating tips and safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace heating tips and safety"

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing"

WF man dead after fatal wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man dead after fatal wreck"

Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide"

Recall: Xanax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recall: Xanax"