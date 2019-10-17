The Latest: 2 plead not guilty in Giuliani-associate probe

David Correia, center, arrives with his lawyers at federal court, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. Correia and Andrey Kukushkin were set to be arraigned Thursday on charges they conspired with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for businessmen accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Two businessmen have pleaded not guilty to conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin made a federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Manhattan.

They are among four men charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests.

Two other men charged in the case, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor. He has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

___

1:35 p.m.

Two businessmen are being arraigned on charges they conspired with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are expected to make a federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Manhattan.

They are among four men charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests.

Two other men charged in the case, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor. He has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Attorneys for Correia and Kukushkin declined to comment at their initial court appearances.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

