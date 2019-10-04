The Latest: Farewell for NYC officer killed by friendly fire

National
Posted: / Updated:

The casket bearing New York City police officer Brian Mulkeen is carried past New York Mayor Bill de Blasio into Church of the Sacred Heart, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Monroe, N.Y. Authorities say Mulkeen was fatally hit Sunday by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MONROE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of a New York police officer (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A funeral is being held for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Officers in dress uniforms stood at attention as a hearse bearing the remains of Officer Brian Mulkeen arrived at a church in Monroe, New York, on Friday.

Bagpipers marched silently to the beat of a somber drum.

The white-gloved officers crisply saluted as Mulkeen’s flag-draped casket was carried into the church.

Mulkeen was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man on Sunday.

___

1:05 a.m.

A funeral is scheduled to begin Friday morning for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Authorities say Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally hit Sunday by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year.

Mulkeen was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man.

Police authorities have described a chaotic confrontation in which 15 shots were fired in about a 10-second span by six officers. The armed man was also killed in the gunfire.

A funeral home says Mulkeen’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in Monroe, New York.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News