Tourists may pay tolls to drive San Francisco crooked street

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, cars wind their way down Lombard Street in San Francisco. Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco. California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has suggested $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street.

They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Facebook Dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Dating"

Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter"

Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders"

OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead"

Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off"

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News