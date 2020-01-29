Trump defense rests, next step of impeachment trial set to begin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump’s legal team ended its final day of opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial Tuesday, speaking for less than two hours as they made their case for an acquittal.

Meanwhile, shock waves outside the Senate chamber continued after revelations about a forthcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The New York Times quotes sources who have seen the manuscript as saying President Trump admitted he withheld aid to Ukraine in an effort to get political dirt on his political rivals, including Joe Biden.

The Bolton story is putting pressure on Republicans who don’t want witnesses at the trial.

Democrats need four Republicans to join them later this week when the Senate votes on witnesses.

“I don’t think they’re all settled as a group, or as individuals, as to exactly how they’re going to vote, but I’d like to hear from John Bolton,” Senator Mitt Romney said.

