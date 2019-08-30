Officials: Campfire caused Utah wildfire that burned homes

National

by: MORGAN SMITH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A wildfire in northern Utah that destroyed three homes was 10% contained as of Friday afternoon.

The fire, which was caused by a campfire, is estimated to have grown to about 365 acres (148 hectares), said Kim Osborn, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

Officials are looking for two people who were last seen camping on an access road in Bountiful who are believed to be responsible for the blaze, Osborn said.

The fire heavily damaged five more homes and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in two Salt Lake City suburbs.

Occupants of more than 400 homes fled, but no injuries were reported, said Lt. Dave Edwards, with the police in the city of Bountiful.

Evacuation orders remain in place for about 240 homes.

The fire started about 1 a.m. during a thunderstorm. Strong winds blowing down from mountains helped spread the rapidly moving blaze into residential neighborhoods, said Paul Child, the police chief in the neighboring city of Centerville, where people were also evacuated but later allowed home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News