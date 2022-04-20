FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Verizon cell phone services are out of action across large areas of the United States, according to customer reports.

Some cell phone calls on the Verizon network made since the outage was detected seem unable to connect. First reports of the service being down were received around 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The outage is impacting some emergency crews. For example, a post on the Clovis Police Department’s Twitter page confirms that 911 services are still operating, but dispatch is unable to call back for 911 hangups from cell phones.

On Twitter, Verizon Support said they “are aware some customers in your [Fresno] service area may be experiencing issues and our network teams are looking into this.”

According to Downdetector, issues with Verizon services aren’t just limited to the Fresno, California, area. The problems were being reported most in cities like Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Seattle, as well as Denver and New York.

In another tweet, Verizon Support noted “an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers.”

“Our engineers are engaged, and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”