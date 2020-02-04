What goes into testing for the Coronavirus

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

What goes into testing for the Coronavirus

National

by: Ariel Salk

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – News around the world about this new virus has many people on edge. But what goes into the testing of the Coronavirus? We speak with Dr. Jeremy Lux the Medical Director, Dept. of Emergency Medicine at the Arnot Ogden explains the process.

“So for getting tested for novel coronavirus or influenza there are a number of different steps that are involved,” Lux explained. “The first one is that we use a swab that goes up inside of your nose and into the back of it in order to collect a sample. Now for influenza, it stops there for the coronavirus because this is a new and developing thing there are extra steps involved so we are also getting swabs in the back of the throat if you have a productive cough we collect the mucus sample of that also there is a blood test sent.”

For as much attention that the coronavirus has received, the flu still holds a much higher threat here locally.

“So influenza this year, it’s been a particularly trying season flu season, we are seeing a lot of of it, we have been seeing it for a couple of months now, it’s not slowing down right now either,” said Lux.

But if you have recently visited Wuhan China and are not feeling well you should get checked.

The tests taken for the Coronavirus are sent to the CDC in Atlanta Georgia where the test results would come back within at most a week. During that time the person being tested would be quarantined and home unless they are too under the weather and for that, they would be quarantined hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News