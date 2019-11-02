Wisconsin woman convicted in stabbing death of ex-boyfriend

National
Posted: / Updated:

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend 16 times has been found guilty of murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Ezra McCandless of Stanley was convicted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide, with use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say McCandless killed 24-year-old Alex Woodworth in March 2018 in what was a “twisted form of love” and an attempt to rekindle a relationship with another man. McCandless testified that she feared Woodworth was going to rape her and kill her and she got a knife away from him and stabbed him in self-defense.

When McCandless went to get help, the word “boy” was carved into her arm. She initially claimed Woodworth did it because she used to identify as male. But she later admitted she did it herself.

She faces life in prison when sentenced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"