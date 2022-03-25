AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than $3 billion in federal funding will soon go to thousands of child care providers across the state.

As of this week, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) said it will begin contacting daycares and other child care providers to apply for the 2022 Child Care Relief Fund. The fund was created to help child care providers recover from the pandemic and allow Texas families to access quality care.

“Recovery of the child care sector continues to be a critical topic as pandemic-related impacts continue industrywide,” said TWC press officer Angela Woellner in a press release. “Availability of child care providers is also very important to the Texas economy — families need quality child care in order to be able to work.”

Providers can use funding to aid operational costs like rent, insurance and utilities, as well as staffing. With the goal of getting the industry and their workers back on track, suggested uses include temporary pay increases for employees and making improvements to facilities.

“I have two jobs, because I can’t afford paying rent,” Angel’s Care & Learning Center preschool teacher Karana Contreras said.



Contreras said the past two years, she’s barely gotten by. She wakes up before five most mornings just to start her day. She loves what she does but hopes soon she’ll get paid more.



“It’s been kind of difficult,” Contreras said.

Angel’s Care & Learning Center Director Julie Cohn hopes to receive a portion of the funding for the sake of her staff.

“You can work fast food and make more than you can make working with children and the amount of training and education and patience that you need to be in this field,” Cohn said. ”And we don’t pay.”

Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of daycares have been forced to permanently close. Although most are back operating, fewer child care providers remain than before COVID-19.

“It’s been really hard on our families as well,” Cohn said. “They’ve really struggled, and we’ve had stretches where it’s been hard to hire.”

More than 13,000 child care providers will qualify for aid in the state of Texas with over 250,000 awarded to each, according to TWC. Eligible providers are invited to apply for funding starting this month until May 31.

“I think that will be so helpful,” Contreras said. “Because sometimes it’s distressing just to be working 60 days a week.”

TWC also announced it’ll be awarding an additional $75 million to help with startup costs for new daycare centers in Texas.