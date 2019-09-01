Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

MIDLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — A native Texoman living in Midland is grateful for her family’s safety as she prays for the victims of the Midland and Odessa mass shooting.

Shannon Cannon said when she heard the sirens, she thought it was just another wreck, but after receiving a phone call, she soon found out it was much worse.

Cannon is a native of Joy, just south of Henrietta and east of Windthorst.

Three years ago, Cannon and her family moved to Midland, and she never imagined something so tragic would happen just a mile up the road.

With this being the second mass shooting in Texas in August 2019, Cannon said although she’s a firm believer in the Second Amendment., she feels things need to change regarding mental health.

“We have the right to be able to defend ourselves,” Cannon said. “I mean, people are just driving in their cars and getting shot. it’s crazy, and there’s a big mental issue. Mental health issues, I think, need to be addressed, too, because a lot of these mass shooters have mental issues that need to be taken care of.”

Cannon also said she is thankful for the quick updates she received from police.

