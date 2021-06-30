NBC’s new ‘American Song Contest’ searching for performers, new music

(NBC) — NBC’s looking for contestants for a brand new music competition series in the works. This show will be unique in that it focuses on original music.

Over the years, musical competitions have largely featured familiar tunes but, NBC’s “American Song Contest” will be different.

“All of the artists that are on the show are singing original music,” said Michelle McNulty of “American Song Contest.”

Michelle McNulty is the supervising casting producer for the show. “American Song Contest” is seeking online performance submissions of original songs in all music styles.

The competition is modeled after the iconic Eurovision contest that produced acts like ABBA, Celine Dion and current hitmaker Duncan Laurence.

“Solo artists, duos trios, bands, whatever it is—original music, we cannot wait to hear it,” said McNulty.

While Eurovision has acts from each country in Europe, its American counterpart is looking for performers to represent each state and U.S. territory.

“We are looking for the next big hit single, like those anthem songs, those songs that just get in your head and you can’t get them out,” said McNulty.

Just the sort of thing McNulty’s already experienced as she’s heard some early entries.

“I’ve got a whole new playlist of songs that nobody else has heard yet, and I can’t wait for them to be on ‘American Song Contest,’” said McNulty.

The live competition series will debut early next year the chance to join in awaits.

To enter the show, go to www.americansongsubmissions.com. “American Song Contest” will debut in early 2022. Details about the show are still being worked out, including the prize, the host and other ‘talents’ taking part.