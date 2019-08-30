Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 800 state laws will take effect on Sept. 1.

One of them is House Bill 234, the Lemonade Stand Law, which will prevent police from shutting down lemonade stands run by kids.

Another law is House Bill 446 which states there will be criminal consequences of engaging in certain conduct with certain weapons designed to hit another person, like brass knuckles.

Senate Bill 1259 will expand the definitions of sexual assaults committed by fertility doctors.

House Bill 8 concerns sexual assault kits and how they will now be required to be analyzed within 90 days of receiving the evidence and all evidence will be preserved for a minimum of 40 years.

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

