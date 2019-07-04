Neighbor charged in burglary from a year ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Almost a year after a burglary was reported, a suspect accused of breaking into a neighbor’s apartment is jailed.

Edgar Aguilera, 24, is jailed on $21,500 bonds for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest.

Officers said last August a resident of an apartment on Central Freeway reported a bedroom window had been broken while he was out of town, and a 50-inch flat screen TV, a playstation console and games were missing.

The resident said he suspected his neighbor, Aguilera, because Aguilera had been in the apartment and would have known the victim would be out of town.

Police said during the investigation, another resident told them that a resident she knew as Edgar approached her about buying a 50-inch flatscreen but she told him no because she suspected it was stolen.

Then police discovered the playstation and games had been pawned by a man who told them he had bought from them from a man named Edgar.

Both witnesses identified Aguilera through photo lineups.

Also during this investigation, police learned aguilera was believed to be the son of a maintenance man at the apartment complex and that Aguilera’s brother had previously been charged with burglary at another apartment complex when their father was also maintenance man there.

Game consoles and games were also taken in that burglary.