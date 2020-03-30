1  of  3
Neurosurgeon who separated twins conjoined at the head dies from complications of coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) – Dr. James T. Goodrich, a New York City pediatric neurosurgeon who once led a team of 40 doctors in an operation to separate two twins conjoined at the head, died of complications related to coronavirus on Monday.

Goodrich performed the surgery in 2016 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. It took 27 hours to separate the 13-month-old McDonald brothers, Jadon and Anias.

“His expertise and ability were second only to his kind heart and manner,” Montefiore Medicine CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah said in a statement. The hospital didn’t say if Goodrich had recently treated people with COVID-19.

Co-workers described Goodrich, who served as a Marine during the Vietnam war, a humble and truly caring man, according to the statement.

“Dr. Goodrich was a beacon of our institution and he will truly be missed,” Dr. Ozuah said.

