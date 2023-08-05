WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The heat continues through the weekend and upcoming workweek; however, slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger in Texoma through Tuesday. Highs will continue to be in the triple digits with lows near 80. Due to the high temperatures and high heat index values a heat warning is in effect through 9pm tonight while another will be issued for Sunday effective from 1pm-9pm. Additionally, with temperatures so high, humidity relatively low, strong gusty wind, along with dry conditions, the setting is ripe for wildfires! Be cautious and avoid outdoor burning.

Heat Warning

Red Flag Warning

10 Day Temperature Trend

With little chance of change in sight from the triple digit temperatures, a little good news is that slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger in Texoma through Tuesday. Though low, it’s just enough to give a little hope during this kind of heat wave. Pinpointing where the rain may occur is the difficult part. At first, the most likely area in Texoma to see any rain will likely be north of the red river along a stationary front and outflow boundary. However, with a little push expected by late tomorrow, Monday’s and Tuesday’s rain chances appear to be a little more widespread across Texoma!