New apartments downtown to provide living space for seniors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 90-year-old building downtown, newly named Landmark on Lamar, is finishing it’s face-lift with the addition of 30 new apartments for those over the age of 55.

Market units are available for all seniors, but the new tax credit property has few income restrictions for those interested, such as an annual income of 25,000 dollars or less.

The ADA compliant units come fully equipped with kitchen appliances and washer and dryers, as well as feature large walk-in closets. There are even activity rooms on each floor for those with hobbies like painting or piano, making landmark an ideal choice for seniors.

“There is a need for senior housing in Wichita Falls. We have you know, we have the nursing homes but then we don’t really have a place for seniors for just apartments for them,” Landmark on Lamar Community Director Carol Whitehead said. “There is a need because, you know, the criteria right now, is we have a lot of seniors here.”

Over half of the Landmark on Lamar apartments are already filled and move-ins start as soon as this Saturday.