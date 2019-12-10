New app for keeping track of livestock soon to be released

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— An app that helps you manage your livestock in minutes. That’s what Alan Schaffner thought to do after years of trying to manage by paper and phone notes.

“I started thinking about this then come and talked to my wife about it she kinda looked at me like I have gone off the deep end but after talking about it. It seemed like a venture we wanted to chase,” Rancher Alan Schaffner said.

Soon after he met with a programmer to start designing “herd connect,” and after a couple of years it was ready for the ranch. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said technology out on the farm is good for farmers in times when demands are high.

“When she comes in to milk a newborn it will tell you how much milk she gave, tells you what her temperature was if she didn’t eat and her temperature is up it will send her to the hospital pen. No people involved you don’t have to rely on the eyes and ears of a human the tech is there to tell you,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

Schaffner said with the app a lot of things that were time-consuming are cut in half.

“It will help you when you do budgets and you go and do banks loans where you can go in and turn in assets and expenditures real easy it just helps you keep your records,” Alan said

Along with keeping financial records, “herd connect” keeps track of cattle… Medical…. and food supplies. And now Schaffner hopes “herd connect” can become a useful tool for ranchers across the country.