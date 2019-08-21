New automated breathalyzer kiosk used by Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WISCONSIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Chippewa Co. A new piece of equipment is helping give some jailers in Wisconsin more time to perform other duties.

An automated breathalyzer kiosk is now in operation at the jail.

This new machine comes at no cost to the sheriff’s department.



“After doing some research, the jail captain contacted the company that indicated to us that they would provide the machine relatively free of charge,” Chippewa Co. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk said the company will keep the $3-per-test fee from the first 15 who use it daily. The county will get a percentage of any revenue generated thereafter.

“on a given day we do anywhere between 10 and 15 tests a day,” Kowalczyk said.

The machine is for people with bond restrictions who are required by a judge to take a daily preliminary breath test to prove there is no alcohol in their system.

“users can pay with cash or use a credit card, and also pre-pay for future tests,” Kowalczyk said.

Sheriff Kowalczyk said using this kiosk is fast easy and automated and it only takes a few steps.

First you touch the screen to begin, register or login, place your fingerprint on the scanner, then you grab a straw, take off the wrapper and place it into the machine and deliver a breath sample.

“The machine will tell you when it’s got an adequate sample and shortly thereafter will give you the results,” Kowalczyk said.

He said this new machine will be a time saver.

“The tests prior to the automated testing was done by a jailer which took anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes,” Kowalczyk said.

This atm sized kiosk will replace old manual breathalyzer tests.

“Again this saves us time and effort in regards to testing each and every individual that comes in who is required to provide a sample,” Kowalczyk said.

The machine is built by precision kiosk technologies, a Minneapolis-based company.

According to the company’s website, six counties in Wisconsin are already using the kiosks.

Officials said no one has failed a test yet, but if they do, the jailers are immediately notified on their computer systems.