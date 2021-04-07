New casino heading to Cache, Comanche Nation Entertainment hosts groundbreaking

CACHE, OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) –– With a tribal blessing and performances by traditional tribal dancers, drummers and singers, Comanche Nation Entertainment hit a milestone on April 3 at a groundbreaking ceremony to welcome its newest casino in Cache

The new casino is set to begin construction this year.

The building is scheduled to encompass 17,000 square feet and will include 250 gaming machines and a 30-seat restaurant.

Included in the design will be a tribute to the Comanche Nation tribe’s history with a timeline mural displayed across the entire building and a courtyard named after the tribe’s last appointed chief, Quanah Parker.

To further its roster of casinos, Comanche Nation Entertainment officials had its official groundbreaking of their new location in Cache.

“It is long anticipated. It’s been in the works for a really long time,” Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah said. “Cache has so much rich tradition with the Comanche Nation and the Comanche Tribe. Our people were here way before the state became a state.”

The location is a few miles away from the tribe’s last appointed chief Quanah Parker and there will be a courtyard in his honor in the new casino.

“He was a really important innovative leader that we want to recognize. His original homestead and this is where he lived, this is where he built his home,” Tahdooahnippah said.

Tahdooanippah also says money from the casinos impacts the tribe and surrounding communities.

“2020 was a rough year for everybody, so we look forward to rebirth and renewal,” Tahdooanippah said.

Officials say they look to open the casino by New Year’s.