New Chicago style pizza parlor opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- A new pizza restaurant opened its doors today on the corner of Southwest Parkway and Fairway.

Chicago Pizza Kitchen is where Chicago meets Texoma and a sense of family.

The owner Thaddeus Turner said he was inspired by a trip he took with his wife after she graduated college.

The pizzeria features sketchings of Chicago’s famous gangsters, Chicago style pizza and memorabilia of servicemen.

“The support has been wonderful as being a retired military guy myself the sense of family is a big thing to me,” Turner said. Community is a big thing so the groundswell of support that we’ve had thus far has been wonderful.”

Turner said he prides himself on service and he is looking forward to serving Texoma.

Chicago Pizza Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.



If you want to know more about the restaurant be sure to watch Taste of Texoma tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. on Texoma’s Fox. It will re-air this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on KFDX.