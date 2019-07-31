ILLINOIS (NBC) — There appears to be a new college admissions controversy, and it’s sure to get the attention of any family sending kids off to school.

It works like this: Families, some of whom live in million-dollar homes, with incomes well into six figures, go to court to have a legal guardian with fewer financial resources appointed for their college-bound students, giving them a better shot at qualifying for need-based financial aid.

And it’s perfectly legal.

An independent, nonprofit newsroom in Illinois broke the story and found more than 40 instances of just that in one Illinois county alone since the start of last year.

“It’s like a slap in the face when you see that these people who sounds like they can afford college are going about it through these loopholes that are very unethical.” parent Kathi Lyle said.

Advocates of the legal maneuver argue that, unlike the college-admissions scandal which has led to multiple criminal convictions, these students were fairly accepted into college, and are looking for a way to pay for it.

The investigation is just beginning, the Illinois Attorney General’s office told NBC it has concerns as well and will contact the Illinois student assistance commission as they look into the matter further.