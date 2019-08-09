Update: Comanche Co. deputies find body, possible connection to missing persons case

Missing Comanche CO. man Byard “Dakota” Moore



LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Comanche County officials, Comanche County deputies found a body Friday afternoon potentially connected to a missing person case.

It’s been 55 days since a Comanche County man disappeared and this week law enforcement discovered he was brutally assaulted before he was reported missing.

Byard “Dakota” Moore, 22, was last seen at the Stripes near Sheridan and Lincoln in Lawton on Saturday, June 15.

This week, authorities learned that the day after Moore was last seen, he was involved in an assault by several people at a home less than two miles away from that Stripes.

According to the police report, Moore was hit numerous times with a metal pipe in the head and body at a home on Northwest Kinyon.

On Wednesday, police interviewed Ryan Jones who investigators say admitted that Moore was assaulted at his home.

The report says Jones told officers that he gave others permission to assault Moore and said he never attempted to stop it not did he call the police or seek aid.

Jones was arrested for accessory to a felony and booked into the city jail.