New downtown apartments are nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) If you’re looking for a new lease on life or just a new place to live then you’re in luck. The City Center Apartments are nearing completion.

Over the past several years, Downtown Wichita Falls has been rapidly growing, from new restaurants to video arcades, and of course beautiful art just about everywhere you look, but there’s not much space for living, that is until now.

“We’ll be bringing the units on all at the same time and we’re literally just at the end of this process. Its been a long, year plus project, but we’re within weeks of being able to open this unit and lease this unit out to somebody,” Owner, Will Kelty said.

Kelty purchased the First National Building back in 2016 and has been hard at work ever since, but like any building bearing the age of 100 plus years, he said problems are going to occur.

“When we got through all the demo work, we found that well there was an extra three feet over here, or “oh by the way in 1914 there was an elevator shaft over here” and so there were things that had been changed with the building over the years that we just had not anticipated,” Kelty said.

With any new apartments going into a growing downtown, the next question is, where are these new tenants going to park? Kelty has two different option in the works right now.

“One is, we purchased the building that’s at 713 Indiana, which is just across the street from us that has this beautiful new mural on the front of it, but our goal is to tear that down and make that into parking,” Kelty said.

The other option would be to purchase parking from the city just a few buildings down from City Center Apartments, making downtown’s walkability even more convenient.

Kelty expects the new apartments to be open the beginning of August.

Click here for leasing info at The City Center Apartments.