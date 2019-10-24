New Evidence In Disney Memorabilia Heist

FLORIDA (WFLA) — Officials said they have new evidence in the case of a former Disney employee accused of stealing valuable memorabilia from the Haunted Mansion.

Items that were stolen included dresses, wigs and even pieces of rides in other parts of the park.

The latest evidence released in the Disney theft case shows not only pictures of accused thief Patrick Spikes wearing a wig he allegedly stole but also a dramatic moment when detectives wrestled him to the ground.

Spikes was arrested in May on charges he stole, and then sold, $7,000 worth of costumes from Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

