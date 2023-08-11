WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday night August 10, an odd phenomenon took place in Wichita Falls, a storm called a downburst.

The downburst caused tornado-like winds without the funnel cloud allowing the same destruction as an E1. New footage from a drone allowed for a full aerial view to be captured in the light of day.

You can see for miles the damage continues to go through the city and numerous businesses are destroyed. The city is urging drivers to be cautious of scrap metals, tree limbs, and other debris that may be on the roads as the city works to clear them.