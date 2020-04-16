New Jersey police find 17 bodies inside morgue of coronavirus-ravaged nursing home

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. (FOX NEWS) — Police in New Jersey said they found 17 bodies piled up in a tiny morgue inside a nursing home after receiving an anonymous tip that a corpse was being kept in a shed outside the facility.

The grim discovery was made Monday, April 13 at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II in Sussex County, according to the New York Times.

Like other nursing homes in the state, the complex has been ravaged by the coronavirus, as 26 of the 68 people who have recently died there in its two buildings reportedly tested positive for the sickness.

“They were just overwhelmed by the amount of people who were expiring,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told the newspaper.

It was not immediately clear how many of those 17 deaths were caused by the coronavirus. Of those who remain at the facilities, 76 patients and 41 staff members are reported to be battling COVID-19.

