LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Alexis Avila, 18, was in court Wednesday to answer the charges brought against her after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster late last week. That baby was later found by “dumpster divers” and is now recovering in a Lubbock hospital.

Avila has been charged with attempted murder and has been placed on house arrest pending a trial. A Lovington judge told Avila she will not be allowed to leave her home unless she is going to school, work, or undergoing medical care. She will wear a GPS ankle monitor while on house arrest.

Avila has also been mandated by the court to attend counseling. Those counseling sessions will begin tomorrow.

Additionally, the judge told Avila she is not allowed to use social media while on house arrest. She has also been ordered not to contact any of the witnesses involved in the case.