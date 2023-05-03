WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new executive director for the Museum of North Texas History hit the ground running after starting in her new role earlier this week.

Nadine McKown is settling into the job after serving as the site director at the Kell House.

McKown said she ‘s excited to see what she can bring to the table when it comes to local history preservation.

She’s no stranger to it after seeing over the preservation of several local items inside the Kell House, but now she’ll be focused on the preservation of history for the entire north Texas area.

She said as far as making any changes, she said she wants to get a feel for things first, “I don’t know yet. I’m just kind of starting this week, so I’m kind of getting a feel for operations, and I’m sure as we go along, and I get a feel for how things normally, go we’ll kind of see where the opportunities are to expand. Obviously, we’d love to get people in the door, and that’s something that’s definitely a goal.”

McKown’s first event as executive director will be the opening of a new toy exhibit on Thursday called Generations of Play.

The exhibit combines toys from across the years, reminding visitors of playtime of the past. The exhibit will be available to the public Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.