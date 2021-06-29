New nonstop flights available from Amarillo to Austin, Las Vegas

AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — New nonstop service from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) has been announced by Allegiant, heading to Las Vegas and Austin. Set to begin later this year, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

“We’re thrilled to bring our brand of friendly, convenient, nonstop service to Amarillo,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know area travelers will love having ultra-low-cost options for a getaway to these great destinations – whether it’s for vacation or a chance to reconnect with family and friends. “Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we connect them from point-to-point without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new routes to AMA include:

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – begins Oct. 14, 2021

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – begins Nov. 18, 2021

These routes are expected to operate twice weekly, according to Allegiant.

The City of Amarillo and the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport are very excited about Allegiant’s service announcement,” said Michael W. Conner, director of aviation, City of Amarillo. “We anticipate that Allegiant will receive a warm welcome to Amarillo and that the entire community will be thrilled to have these additional flight options. Both Las Vegas and Austin are excellent destinations for us and we are happy that Allegiant is going to be able to serve them in the coming months. A big thanks to Allegiant for making Amarillo a priority.”

More information from Allegiant about the $39 one-way prices:

“Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 30, 2021 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.”