New Oklahoma AG petitions U.S. Supreme Court to overturn or limit McGirt ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma’s newest Attorney General, John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, Aug. 6, asking the court to overturn the 2020 McGirt ruling, and narrow any application of the decision.

The petition also asks the court to affirm the state’s authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in the former Muscogee (Creek) reservation and allow the state to continue to imprison violent felons convicted before the McGirt ruling.

Attorney General O’Connor said the McGirt decision is “recklessly overbroad” and has thrown Oklahomans into danger of having no law enforcement respond to a call for help.

Jimcy McGirt, the defendant at the center of the Supreme Court case, was convicted in 1997 for raping and sexually abusing a four year old. He was sentenced to two 500-year sentences.

That conviction ultimately led to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Oklahoma prosecutors lack authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Eastern Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city.

The high court decided that the Muscogee (Creek) reservation was never disestablished. The ruling’s impact on Oklahoma’s criminal justice system has been enormous.

“For anybody that has an Indian card, a CDIB card, a certified degree of Indian blood, if they are within the Creek Nation, the state of Oklahoma had no jurisdiction over them,” Native American law attorney Robert Gifford previously said to KFOR.

The ruling led to several convictions being undone, including murder convictions.

The McGirt ruling has been applied to each tribe’s respective territory over the past year.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing, and the Supreme Court did,” Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said. “We are still here. We will fight to protect our sovereignty.”

Now, the state’s petition to the Supreme Court is centered on the conviction of Shaun Bosse.

His case was dismissed after the defense argued the state did not have jurisdiction to convict him since the victims were Native American and the crime occurred on Chickasaw lands.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to keep Bosse on Oklahoma’s death row while they considered reviewing the questions about Oklahoma’s criminal jurisdiction.

“Victims of atrocious crimes are being revictimized by going through the legal process a second time, and, in some instances, seeing their loved one’s killer set free because federal prosecutors cannot file the claims against the released convicts,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Some theories sound good in concept but don’t work in the real world. The U.S. Supreme Court got this decision wrong and we are respectfully asking the Court to overturn its decision or to limit it to certain federal crimes. The most effective way to right this terrible wrong is for the court to overturn the McGirt decision. Without action, the negative consequences will damage Oklahomans for years to come.”

The state’s petition to the Supreme Court is asking Bosse’s case be overruled.

“The tribes do not agree among themselves, much less with the State, on the proper path forward and Congress is unlikely to adopt any proposal not supported by all of the parties involved,” the petition reads. “Only the Court can remedy the problems it has created, and this case provides it with an opportunity to do so before the damage becomes irreversible.”

At a recent inter-tribal council meeting, the affected tribes say they are working to expand and strengthen their respective criminal justice system, while renewing partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“The sky is not falling. There’s not a person who has been released that has not gone through our court system or who has not been prosecuted for the crime that has been done,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said. “We are responsible. We are stepping up.”

In a statement Friday, the Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released the following statement: