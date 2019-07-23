New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new restaurant is coming to Wichita Falls.

Construction has begun on Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

The new location at 4002 Call Field Road (behind Wasabi) is slated to open by the end of the year.