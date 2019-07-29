New rumble strips to be installed in four Texoma Counties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Transportation Commission awarded $657 thousand last week for a contract to add rumble strips in four counties, including Clay, Cooke, Montague, and Wichita.

The safety project will install centerline rumble strips on 160 miles of FM and State Highway pavement.

Some locations will also be receiving curve warning signs as well.

Stripe-A-Zone Inc. out of Grand Prairie will be the contractor.

This type of work is typically done in the cooler months so construction could start this Fall or Winter.

TxDOT Wichita Falls is expecting to receive another $900 thousand in rumble strips in August as well.

That contract will include rumble strips for six counties.