New streaming titles for May and HBO Max joining the lineup

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Netflix kicks off May with Ryan Murphy’s new series about post world war two “Hollywood.” Erik Davis the Fandango managing editor said: “how people were trying to kind of get a leg up, and diversity, and people who were fighting that from happening, and lots of scandals and people just trying to to find their way in Hollywood at a time when Hollywood was silencing some people that they didn’t agree with.”

More additions being added throughout the month include season two of the dark comedy “Dead to Me” starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Damian Chazelle’s jazz drama “The Eddy”

The highly anticipated Steve Carrell led “Space Force.”

The interactive “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” special “Kimmy vs. The Reverend”.

The movie “The Lovebirds” with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani which was supposed to be in theaters in April but instead goes straight to streaming.

Amazon prime starts may with its new futuristic sci-fi comedy “Upload” by the series creator of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”. Then later find season two of “Homecoming” starring Janelle Monae.



Hulu has season two of “Ramy” and a new animated series called “Solar Opposites” by the co-creator of “Rick and Morty.”



Disney Plus brings plenty of “Star Wars” in time for May the fourth, including “The Rise Of Skywalker.”

HBO Max is set to join the line up of streaming services and will be available May 27.