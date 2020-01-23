New technology transforms beauty industry

(NBC News) — The face of the cosmetic industry is changing, with new DIY devices that could let you skip a visit to the spa or salon.

“More brands are interested in making those advanced treatments accessible to at-home users,” says Rio Viera-Newton with The Strategist.

Dyson, a company known for household appliances, is making waves with high-tech hair care

Dyson products like the Airwrap Styler use high pressure and high velocity air instead of extreme heat, measuring airflow temperature 40 times per second to minimize damage to the hair.

Dyson also uses the low-heat technology in its Supersonic Hairdryer. But these products have a hefty price tag of 400-dollars and up.

New technology is also taking skincare to the next level. The FOREO UFO is a $280 smart facial device with custom treatments.

After your facial, you can hide imperfections with Opté – an inkjet printer for your skin. The handheld device treats and covers dark spots for a photoshop effect. The Opté comes out this summer for $600.

Like other new technology, the cost of those gadgets is expected to come down as more competitors enter the market.

