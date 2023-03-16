WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A new Toyota building that’s been in the works for three years is nearing completion. The General Manager said the 30-thousand-foot dealership, will be a one-stop shop.

Aaron Medanich said the previous building, built in the 60s, was falling apart and Wichita Falls Toyota customers deserve better than that.

After the purchase of land by Auto Inc. in 2019, the building will service customers under one roof, with multiple service lifts, and a showroom displaying five, to six cars. They will also expand their staff from 34 to 45, 50 and from there on as they continue to grow. General manager, Aaron Medanich said he believes having the Toyota building will help the surrounding areas as well.

“Not only will this benefit us, but it’s going to benefit other local businesses in town, in the area because as they leave the bar, as they leave the restaurant they may want to come to look at cars, and then vice versa, as they leave our facility, whether they bought, or serviced or whether they just wanted to drive by and look, odds are they may want to venture out onto a bar, or restaurant, or local store, so we’ll be able to benefit them as much as they benefit us,”General Manager of Toyota, WF, Aaron Medanich said.

Medanich told me there will also be express oil change lanes and 16 service bays, customers will also be able to drive around the entire campus in one big circle. The construction is set to finish sometime between the end of summer and early fall.