New vision for Wichita Falls schools pitched to WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Legacy Park landowners are pitching a vision for the future of Wichita Falls schools to WFISD.

The landowners have 176 acres of land at the corner of Henry S. Grace and Midwestern Parkway.

Legacy Park officials proposed ideas for the land to be used by WFISD for however the school board and community decides.

Wichita Falls native and Legacy Park landowner Doug Burns said he researched other cities and school facilities to create the best model.

He proposed a plan that includes reducing water usage and solar opportunities such as solar panels.

“If you pass through town you’d see that structure and whether they live there or not, they’re gonna go wow, we need to check that out, let’s just take a look at that school, maybe we should check out this town, maybe we should consider moving here,” Burns said.

WFISD board of trustees president, Elizabeth Yeager said the board has yet to discuss the proposal, and the first opportunity to do that would be at Thursday’s special school board meeting.

