New Wichita Falls Fire Chief begins journey

WICHITA FALLS (KFX/KJTL) Today marks day one on the job for the new Wichita Falls fire chief.

Ken Prillaman now takes over for Donald Hughes who was serving as acting chief, after former chief Jon Reese retired.



Chief Prillaman came to town over the weekend and said he was on the scene of a structure fire last night.

Chief Prillaman also said so far, he’s been impressed with everything he’s seen.

And while it’s too early no make any major assessments, there’s one major lesson he’s learned over his more than 20-year career.



“If you’ve seen one fire department, you’ve only seen one fire department,” Prillaman said. “Things that work well in Minnesota won’t work well here and vice versa. There’s a real regional flare to fire fighting. And it’s important for me not to have preconceived notions about what might or might not work here.”

Prior to taking this position, Chief Prillaman was chief of the Brooklyn Park Minnesota Fire Department for almost nine years.